Births in Italy heading for new record low in 2023: Stats office

Newborn baby Leonardo rests on his mum's Viviana Valente arms, inside a room of the Santo Spirito Hospital, after the UN forecast the world would reach 8 billion people around November 15, 2022. Rome, Italy, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Newborn baby Leonardo rests on his mum's Viviana Valente arms, inside a room of the Santo Spirito Hospital, after the UN forecast the world would reach 8 billion people around November 15, 2022. Rome, Italy, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo
Updated
October 26, 2023 at 8:28 PM
Published
October 26, 2023 at 7:01 PM

ROME - Births in Italy are heading for a new record low this year, according to preliminary data that points to a deepening of the country's long-standing demographic crisis.

Between January and June there were 3,500 fewer births than in the same period of 2022, the data from national statistics bureau ISTAT showed.

In 2022 as a whole, births fell 1.7% to 393,000, a 14th consecutive drop and the lowest number since the country's unification in 1861.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni this month earmarked around 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) for measures aimed at addressing the crisis, driven in part by Italian women's struggles to combine work and motherhood and considered a national emergency for the euro zone's third largest economy.

A shrinking and ageing population leads to falling productivity and higher welfare costs in a country that already has the highest state pension bill in the 38-nation Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

ISTAT said in its report that based on the January-to-June data the fertility rate in 2023 is likely to edge down to 1.22 children per woman from 1.24 in 2022.

The rate is bolstered by immigrants, while among women of Italian nationality it stood at just 1.18 in 2022.

Other findings in ISTAT's report showed that on average women in Italy have their first child at 31 years of age, and that last year 41.5% of babies were born to unmarried women. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top