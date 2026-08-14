Bird remains found aboard 737 engine from Ryanair Greek incident

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Svetlana Grkovic Maksimovic, wife of a Ryanair passenger partially sucked out of a broken window on a flight from Greece to Germany, shows a picture of the plane's broken window.

Bird remains were found in the engine of a Ryanair Boeing 737 Next Generation (NG) plane where a passenger was partially sucked through a broken window shortly after takeoff from Greece in July, the US National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.

The NTSB is investigating the incident where a piece of the engine broke off the plane and smashed the window. The plane, headed to Germany, lost pressure and was forced to make an emergency landing.

The NTSB said in its preliminary report into the July 10 incident that four suspected bird strikes to the airplane’s No. 2 engine were reported by flight crew in the 12 months preceding the accident.

“Bird remains were reportedly found in two of the cases,” although no damage was located during subsequent maintenance, it said.

The NTSB said the CFM engine made by a venture between France’s Safran and US-based General Electric had been inspected in May with no findings.

Boeing and Ryanair declined to comment on Aug 13. GE and Safran were not immediately available for comment.

The NTSB, an independent US government agency that investigates civil transportation accidents, is leading the investigation into the Ryanair flight.

The agency said it is still looking at whether the incident is similar to other cases, such as an April 2018 engine failure on a US Southwest Airlines flight that killed a passenger who was partially sucked out the window.

“The investigative team is aware of previous ... events with similar engine models that resulted in damage to engine inlets or cowlings and fuselage structures,” the report said. “Determination of any relevant similarities or details between this accident and previous events remains under investigation.”

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told Reuters in an interview: “I don’t think the early indications are that (the recent Ryanair problem) mimics what the Southwest incident was.” REUTERS