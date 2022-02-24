Biking paradise Oslo is closest in Europe to no-emission travel: Study

BRUSSELS (BLOOMBERG) - Europe's cities, home to nearly three quarters of the region's citizens, need to urgently reduce transport emissions to meet climate goals, yet none of them are on track to achieve pollution-free mobility before 2030.

That's the finding of a new study by the Clean Cities Campaign, a coalition of non-governmental organisations, which analysed 36 European cities on factors such as road safety for pedestrians, access to climate friendly transportation and air quality.

The research found that Oslo is making the most progress on wiping out mobility emissions, followed by Amsterdam and Helsinki. Naples and Krakow had the lowest scores due, in part, to congestion. The financial hubs Paris and London ranked fifth and 12th, respectively.

"Cities are where emissions are mostly concentrated," Barbara Stoll, director of the Clean Cities Campaign, said in an interview. "If we want to do something about climate change, we have to tackle it through the city lens."

Urban areas are responsible for over a fifth of all transport greenhouse gas emissions in the European Union, according to the European Commission. The EU needs to prioritise cutting greenhouse emissions from the sector to meet its climate neutrality objective by the middle of the century.

In December the Commission laid out an Urban Mobility Framework, requiring that 424 major cities in the bloc adopt sustainability plans to promote cleaner transport.

"It should be a wake-up call for city leaders," Stoll said about the new report. "Even the best cities aren't on track."