Bike-friendly Paris votes on raising parking fees for ‘polluting’ SUVs

SUVs have become increasingly popular in France, favoured by families in particular. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
43 sec ago

PARIS - Paris holds a referendum on Feb 4 asking Parisians whether the city should impose a parking surcharge on large SUVs, as the French capital pushes on with its multi-year plan to become a fully bikeable city.

The referendum, which comes less than a year after city residents voted last year to ban e-scooters, aims to triple the parking fees for cars of 1.6 tonnes and more to €18 (S$26.10) an hour, to discourage “bulky, polluting” cars, City Hall said.

The new tariff would also apply to electric cars of 2 tonnes and more.

“Heavier, more dangerous, more polluting... SUVs are an environmental disaster,” Emmanuel Gregoire, the deputy mayor of Paris said on X.

Under Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo, the streets of Paris have been transformed, with 84 km of cycle lanes being created since 2020 and a 71 per cent jump in bike usage between the end of the Covid-19 lockdowns and 2023, according to City Hall figures.

The changes have infuriated car drivers, however.

The 40 millions d’automobilistes car driving lobby launched a petition to support drivers’ freedom to use whichever vehicle they want. SUVs have become increasingly popular in France, favoured by families in particular.

“We must firmly oppose these attacks on freedom pursued under false green pretexts,” the group said. “If we don’t stop it now, this unjustified rebellion led by an ultra-urban and anti-car minority will spread like gangrene to other cities.” REUTERS

More On This Topic
Father, daughter in France set world record after cycling over 2,000km to draw giant ‘heart’
British cycling great Laura Kenny sets sights on Paris

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top