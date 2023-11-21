Big Tech suppliers need to cut emissions faster, Greenpeace says

LONDON – Suppliers for consumer electronics sold by companies including Apple and Alphabet Inc’s Google need to accelerate efforts to curb rising emissions, according to Greenpeace.

The semiconductor industry alone is forecast to emit 86 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent a year by 2030, more than twice Portugal’s annual carbon emissions, the non-profit group said Tuesday in a report. Singapore emitted 57.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2021.

More than 70 per cent of the global electronic sector’s emissions are tied to suppliers including semiconductor or display manufacturers, Greenpeace said. Though those companies have increased their use of renewable energy, progress to address their climate impact remains incompatible with goals to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C.

“Most electronics industry suppliers studied have set long-term targets for carbon reduction,” Greenpeace said in the report. “Their timelines do not reflect the level of ambition that is necessary in the face of catastrophic climate change.” 

Google is working with suppliers to reduce their emissions and to encourage them to shift operations entirely to clean energy, the company said in an August filing. Apple has called on suppliers to use 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2030, the company said in its most recent environmental progress report. BLOOMBERG

