Big Tech now regulated like banks, says EU

BRUSSELS (AFP) - Big Tech companies in Europe will be regulated like banks, a top EU official said on Friday (March 25), as a new landmark digital law was welcomed as a long overdue counterweight to Google, Meta and Amazon.

"For companies that play a role as gatekeepers, now the Digital Markets Act (DMA) will set the rules of the game," the EU's competition chief Margrethe Vestager told reporters hours after the law was approved.

This was "done a long time ago in sectors such as banking, telecoms, energy, transport" and at "long last, we establish the same reality here", she added.

France's representative to the commission, Thierry Breton, said the law marked "a very important moment for Europe" in which public authorities have "reclaimed power".

"Everyone is welcome, but we have rules and they have to be respected," added Breton, who is commissioner for industrial policy.

Praise and some criticism poured in after negotiators from the European Parliament and EU member states agreed late on Thursday on the law that will curb the market dominance of tech giants such as Google, Facebook owner Meta, Amazon and Apple.

The European Consumer Organisation hailed a "big moment for consumers and businesses who have suffered from Big Tech's harmful practices," deputy head Ursula Pachl said.

The DMA will "put an end to many of the worst practices that Big Tech has engaged in over the years".

The lobby for Big Tech said the DMA was of "great significance", while warning against putting "one-size-fits-all" solutions on companies that are vastly different, according to statement from the Computer & Communications Industry Association.

As the final details are worked out, "we hope sufficient resources are allocated and that impacted companies will be given a fair chance to comply," CCIA added.

The DMA features a long list of dos and dont's for the Big Tech companies that would face massive fines if they failed to comply.