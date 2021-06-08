Biden's first foreign trip well choreographed but US-EU tensions remain

LONDON - US President Joe Biden is guaranteed a warm welcome when he arrives in Europe for his first visit to the continent since he took office. For Mr Biden has worked hard to reverse the serious political damage inflicted by the confrontational policies of his predecessor Donald Trump.

And in a series of European summits in the next few days, he will be at pains to meet with the leaders of every single European state - a demonstration of a pledge Mr Biden made on the eve of his departure from Washington to assert "America's renewed commitment to our allies and partners".