Biden tells Ukraine's Zelensky: Don't give up hope

US President Joe Biden (right) met Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky not to give up hope in his country's fight against Russia's invasion as the two leaders met in Washington to discuss support for Kyiv.

"We're going to stay at your side," Mr Biden told Mr Zelensky.

Earlier on Dec 12, Mr Biden urged the US Congress to fund additional aid before leaving for its holiday recess and also announced US$200 million (S$268 million) in separate military assistance for Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky told Mr Biden his country was becoming less dependent on aid and appreciated US help in boosting its air defences, adding that Kyiv was strong enough to win its war against Moscow.

He also said he wanted to discuss Ukrainian integration with the European Union with Mr Biden.

The two leaders were scheduled to hold a joint news conference after their meeting, which followed Mr Zelensky's visit to US lawmakers on Capitol Hill. REUTERS

