Biden suggests Democrats have new deal with Republicans on Ukraine aid

Soldiers from Ukraine stage their US-manufactured Mine Resistant Ambush Protected armoured vehicles in Ukraine. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
1 min ago
Published
52 min ago

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden on Sunday suggested that Democrats have made a deal with Republicans on support for Ukraine after the US Congress left aid for Kyiv out of a stopgap government spending bill that averted a shutdown.

Biden, asked at a press conference if he could trust Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy in future deals, responded: "We just made one about Ukraine, so we’ll find out."

The nature of this deal was unclear. Biden also lambasted Republicans for holding up government spending talks.

"I'm stick and tired" of the brinkmanship, Biden said. REUTERS

