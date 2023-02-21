Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv began with Saturday date night

PRZEMYSL, Poland – United States President Joe Biden did little to tip his hand about his unannounced visit to Kyiv, heading to church on Saturday afternoon and then taking his wife out to dinner at a cosy Washington restaurant.

But by the pre-dawn hours Sunday, Mr Biden was already aboard a US military plane crossing the Atlantic, the first leg of an itinerary to the Ukrainian capital carried out under cloak-and-dagger secrecy after months of meticulous planning by a close circle of advisers.

Americans woke up on a public holiday, Presidents’ Day, to clips of Mr Biden in his trademark aviator sunglasses strolling in the cold next to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as air raid sirens blared in the background.

“Kyiv has captured a part of my heart,” he said, standing alongside Mr Zelensky while announcing US$460 million (S$614 million) in additional military aid.

This account of how Mr Biden slipped into a war zone is based on US officials who spoke on the record after the President had departed the capital city.

His trip began with a 4am local time departure from a military airport outside Washington, continued through a 10-hour train ride from Poland into Ukraine, and culminated in his arrival Monday morning in Kyiv, where he stayed for five hours.

The war is at a pivotal stage, with a weariness setting in about the likelihood of a prolonged conflict that could put pressure on Ukraine to enter peace talks.

Mr Zelensky needed a shot in the arm, and Mr Biden came in person to provide that psychological boost, two months after the Ukrainian leader visited Washington.

It was during a huddle in the Oval Office on Friday that Mr Biden made his final decision to go. Even inside his own White House and Pentagon, very few people knew about it.

Indeed, Mr Biden decided that sending the message that the US stayed committed to Ukraine was worth the risk of travelling to a country at war, one where the US does not control the infrastructure and has a very small diplomatic presence, was manageable.

The question then turned to the delicate matter of when to tell the Russians.

“For deconfliction purposes” the Kremlin was notified “some hours before” Mr Biden’s departure, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.

No details were provided about how Russia took the news, and there has been no formal response to Mr Biden’s presence in Ukraine.

The trip will draw parallels with past presidential visits to war zones like Iraq or Afghanistan, and yet it was potentially far more perilous. Unlike those places, the US did not control airspace or airports. For this reason, it was planned on a far smaller scale.

To avert the risk of any leaks and also for security reasons, it was determined that the travelling party would be very small: Only a handful of Mr Biden’s closest aides, a small medical team, two journalists and Mr Biden’s security detail.

In hindsight, there was something unusual about how Mr Biden kicked off his weekend.

Typically, he and US First Lady Jill Biden go back to their home in Wilmington, Delaware. This time, however, they stayed in Washington.