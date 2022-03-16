Nearly 30,000 evacuated from Ukrainian cities

LVIV, UKRAINE/KYIV (REUTERS, AFP, NYTIMES) - A total of around 29,000 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Tuesday (March 15), most of them leaving the besieged port of Mariupol, said a senior government official.

Senior Ukrainian presidential official Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in an online post that about 20,000 people had left Mariupol in private cars. Ukraine earlier accused Russia of blocking a convoy trying to take supplies to the city.

Ms Anastasia Kushnir and her family decided it was time to take the opportunity to get out of the besieged coastal city, where they had been struggling to stay alive for the past three weeks.

“There was heavy shelling and aerial bombardment,’’ said Kushnir, who is 21. “But we made it out, fortunately.”

Kushnir and her family members made it as far as Urzuf, a small beachside town on the Sea of Azov 45km from Mariupol, a way station on their way farther north and west, to safety.

A drive that usually takes 30 minutes took five hours, as their car joined a convoy of thousands of others trying to leave after waiting weeks for a humanitarian corridor to open.

Just over three million have now fled Ukraine, according to the United Nations, with over 1.8 million arriving in neighbouring Poland. Its prime minister and those of Slovenia and the Czech Republic were in Kyiv on Tuesday to show solidarity.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden will travel to Europe for an extraordinary North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) summit on Ukraine next week.

Nato leaders will meet at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels on March 24 to discuss the crisis that has prompted fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.

"We will address Russia's invasion of Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening Nato's deterrence & defence," Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki told reporters: "His (Biden's) goal is to meet in person face-to-face and talk about and assess where we are at this point in the conflict."

Asked if Biden would also visit in Poland, do something tied to Ukrainian refugees or meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Psaki declined to comment, saying trip details were still being worked out.

Russia calls its actions a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has also called its neighbour a US colony with a puppet regime and no tradition of independent statehood.