Biden not intending to speak to Russia’s Putin until conditions for talks exist

KYIV - US President Joe Biden does not intend to speak to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, about ending the war in Ukraine as conditions for such discussions currently do not exist, the White House said on Friday.

“We’re just not at a point now where talks seem to be a fruitful avenue to approach right now,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

His comment underscored the chasm between Ukraine and its main backer and Russia on negotiations more than nine months into the war ignited by Mr Putin’s full-scale invasion that has killed tens of thousands, uprooted millions and destroyed cities and towns.

Mr Kirby was responding to a question about Mr Biden’s statement - made after a White House meeting on Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron - that he would talk with Mr Putin “if in fact there is an interest in him deciding he’s looking for a way to end the war.”

The Kremlin, responding on Friday to Mr Biden’s apparent overture, said the West must recognise Moscow’s declared annexation in September of “new territories” from Ukraine before any talks with Mr Putin.

“The president of the Russian Federation has always been, is and remains open to negotiations in order to ensure our interests,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Mr Kirby, restating US policy, said only Ukraine could determine if and when there could be a negotiated settlement. Kyiv says peace talks are only possible if Russia halts its attacks and withdraws from all Ukrainian territories it seized.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States would continue providing military assistance to Ukraine with the aim of forcing Russia into genuine peace talks and bolstering Kyiv’s position in any negotiations.

Mr Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, told Reuters that Russia’s offers of talks were “an illusion” and that it was “deliberately distorting” Mr Biden’s comments.

There was an “absolute consensus” among Western states, he said, that there could be no direct talks with Mr Putin and that any negotiations with Moscow could be held only if it met Ukraine’s demand for a complete troop pullout.

Russia previously has said it is open to peace talks. Ukraine and allies fear any ceasefire without a total withdrawal would let Russian forces recover from a string of losses and regroup for further attacks.

Mr Peskov said Russia will not pull out of Ukraine.

He added that the search for ways to end the war was hindered by the US refusal to recognise Russia’s territorial annexations. Mr Putin proclaimed Ukraine’s southern Kherson region and three other partly occupied provinces part of Russia, a move condemned as illegal by most countries.