Biden discusses Ukraine with new German leader

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden said he has called Germany's new chancellor, Mr Olaf Scholz, and discussed tensions on the Ukrainian border, where tens of thousands of Russian troops are massed.

Mr Biden tweeted that he had called Mr Scholz on Friday to congratulate him on becoming Germany's new leader.

"I look forward to working closely together on the full range of global challenges, including transatlantic efforts to address Russia's destabilising military build-up," he wrote.

The call with Mr Scholz capped an intense week of telephone diplomacy for Mr Biden on Ukraine, which fears a Russian invasion.

On Tuesday, Mr Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning him of severe economic sanctions if the troops deployed at the border go on the attack.

He also said the United States would work with Russia in restarting a diplomatic process.

Mr Biden spoke to major European powers before and after the talk with Mr Putin.

On Thursday, he called Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of nine Eastern European allies.

Mr Scholz took over from his longstanding predecessor Angela Merkel last week.

In a statement, the White House said Mr Scholz and Mr Biden also discussed a "full range of global challenges, including continued efforts to end the Covid-19 pandemic, counter the threat of climate change, and address Russia's escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine".

Mr Scholz was sworn in as Germany's ninth post-World War II chancellor on Wednesday, replacing Dr Merkel, who is leaving the political stage after 16 years.

In a statement, the White House said Mr Scholz and Mr Biden also discussed a "full range of global challenges, including continued efforts to end the Covid-19 pandemic, counter the threat of climate change, and address Russia's escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE