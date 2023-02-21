Biden arrives in Poland after surprise Ukraine visit

PRZEMYSL, POLAND - US President Joe Biden arrived in Poland by train on Monday, television footage showed, following a surprise trip to Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Mr Biden walked around the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on an unannounced visit, promising to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, on a trip timed to upstage the Kremlin ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Reuters reporters at the railway station in the southern Polish town of Przemysl saw rows of vehicles, some with US number plates, awaiting the arrival of Mr Biden’s train, which pulled in at around 1945 GMT (3.45am Tuesday in Singapore).

Mr Biden could be seen getting off the train in footage from private broadcaster TVN24. Shortly afterwards, the motorcade left the railway station. REUTERS