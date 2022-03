LONDON - United States President Joe Biden is arriving on Friday (March 25) at the Polish town of Rzeszow, a mere 80km from the border with Ukraine, at the end of a European tour designed to reassert Western unity in supporting that war-torn country.

Four weeks to the day after Russia invaded Ukraine, the heads of states and governments of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) - the US-led military alliance in Europe - met in Brussels to decide on their next strategic moves.