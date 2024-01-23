Beware teeth-fixing products touted by influencers, dentists warn

PARIS - By flashing a perfect smile, online beauty influencers have proven adept at convincing their young followers that they too can have blindingly white, perfectly aligned teeth for very little money, time or effort.

But the teeth whitening or straightening products these influencers are promoting – often via sponsored ads on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok – can be dangerous if used incorrectly, dentists have warned.

And some companies pushing these inexpensive, at-home products have fallen far short of their lofty promises.

The United States-based firm SmileDirectClub aggressively advertised online for its “clear aligners”, which are plastic braces worn daily to straighten teeth.

However, the firm filed for bankruptcy in December, leaving many customers in the lurch.

Ms Chantelle Jones, a 32-year-old Briton who paid the firm £1,800 (S$3,000), only had her top teeth straightened and never received the bottom moulds.

“I’m not sure if I’m going to get any money back,” she told the BBC in December.

The company has announced its “Lifetime Smile Guarantee” simply “no longer exists”, advising customers to seek professional help.

But because a dentist did not initiate the process, they would “have to start everything from scratch”, French dental surgeon Genevieve Wagner told AFP.

These types of products are not used solely for aesthetic purposes, said Dr David Couchat of the French Federation of Orthodontics.

“Aligning a few incisors can happen quickly, but there is a lot of work to be done afterwards about how someone will use their jaws to chew,” he said.

Whiter shade of pale

The simple online tests offered by these products cannot detect bone loss, tooth loosening or gum disease, said Dr Christophe Lequart, a dental surgeon and spokesman for the French Union for Oral Health.

But if the products are used by customers with such problems, it could lead to serious long-term damage, he warned.

Other products promoted by enthusiastic beauty and wellness influencers include teeth whitening strips, pens, gels, lamps and toothpaste.