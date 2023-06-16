‘Better stay home’: Kyiv’s grim bomb shelters deter residents

KYIV - An old door has been laid over broken steps to provide a precarious way down to a bomb shelter in the east of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

Inside, locals switch on torches to view the vast space, designed decades ago and originally equipped with toilets, water tanks, two separate entrances and a ventilation system.

But with war with Russia raging and amid Moscow’s regular attempts to strike Kyiv, this Cold War-era bomb shelter is no longer functioning.

Located under an abandoned building, the shelter has no lighting and the ventilation shaft is blocked with trash. Only a few homeless people sleep here.

“It’s been in this state for 10 years,” said local resident Oleksandr, 43.

“This is a real bomb shelter. If it was cleaned up, 350 people could fit in here: almost two blocks of flats,” said Ms Kateryna Shylo, 42, a mother of three who lives near the shelter in Suleiman Stalsky Street.

Residents are frustrated that the authorities have abandoned the purpose-built bomb shelter, despite an official drive to inspect and improve the facilities.

This came after a recent tragedy when a mother, her nine-year-old girl and another woman were killed by missile debris on June 1 while trying to enter a locked shelter in a Kyiv clinic during night-time strikes.

Almost third locked

As a result, a commission including Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko inspected more than 4,600 air-raid shelters in Kyiv this month.

It ruled that 65 per cent were useable, while a further 21 per cent needed work and 14 per cent were unfit for purpose.

Almost a third required a phone call to someone with a key to gain access.

In the Soviet era, bomb shelters were built around the city and had regular upkeep, due to the threat of nuclear war.

Since then, many have fallen into disrepair.