Berlusconi heirs accept will, agree five-year lock-up

MILAN - The five children of the late media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi on Monday accepted their father's will "in full harmony", the former prime minister's heirs said, ensuring a smooth transition for his business empire.

In becoming the sole owners of the family's holding company Fininvest, the heirs have committed to a five-year lock-up period during which their respective stakes will remain unchanged, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

"Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi Berlusconi announce that they have accepted their father's inheritance, interpreting his last wishes in total harmony to honour his memory with profound gratitude," they said in a joint statement.

Berlusconi, who died in June aged 86, in his will handed his eldest children, Marina and Pier Silvio, control of the majority of Fininvest, which had assets worth 4.5 billion euros at the end of last year. REUTERS

