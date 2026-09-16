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Berlin seeks tougher security measures after Pride attack

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BERLIN, Sept 16 - The German government proposed new measures to prevent militant violence, including tougher penalties for knife attacks and propaganda, after a man who pledged allegiance to Islamic State attacked a Pride celebration in Berlin this summer.

Here are more details from Wednesday's proposals by Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt and Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig:

• The use of electronic-ankle monitors will be expanded, restricting the movement of high-risk suspects.

• Knife attacks will be classified as felonies with a minimum prison sentence of one year.

• Germany's 16 state governments will be granted additional authority to store communications data as part of preventive security measures.

• Hubig also said that authorities aim to clarify when suspended sentences are appropriate. "If the consequences of a potential offense – or even a previous offense – could be tremendous for the public, then this must be explicitly taken into account," she said.

• In July, a 21-year-old man attacked Berlin's Pride celebration, killing one woman and injuring dozens, according to investigators.

• The German citizen, who in May was convicted and sentenced to jail time for preparing an attack, had been freed under supervision. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.