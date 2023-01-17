Berlin’s New Year’s Eve riots rekindle immigration debate

BERLIN - Youth riots that erupted in Berlin on New Year’s Eve have rekindled a debate over immigration to Europe’s largest economy.

Dozens of police officers, firefighters, rescue workers, pedestrians and journalists were injured during attacks as young men lobbed firecrackers and started fires in the streets of the German capital at the turn of the year.

Police detained 145 people, including 45 Germans, 27 Afghans and 21 Syrians, and are still investigating whether the riots were organised or spontaneous.

The majority of the incidents were in neighbourhoods with a higher immigrant population and two-thirds of those detained were foreigners, and a national debate has started up again in newspapers and on television talk shows over how well migrants are integrating into German life.

The riots brought to mind the public anger over sexual attacks on women in Cologne on New Year’s Eve in 2015, blamed predominantly on migrants, which sharpened a national debate about the open-door refugee policy adopted by former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“Migration” has topped Twitter’s most popular search words in the past two weeks in Germany, where a quarter of the population has an immigrant background.

“Germany has become an immigration society and how well integration works is still an important issue,” Dr Thomas Hestermann, a media researcher at Macromedia University in Hamburg, told Reuters.

The debate has resurfaced at a time when Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government is preparing to liberalise the immigration system with easier visas and a faster naturalisation track in an attempt to fill around 1.8 million work vacancies.

According to a draft law reported by RND network, Berlin aims to bring in around 50,000 extra skilled foreign workers per year.

Germany needs to plug worker shortages that have widened with an ageing population - a potential demographic time bomb for the public pension system and a risk to economic growth.

The renewed discussion also coincides with the start of campaigning for Berlin’s local elections in February, where the conservative CDU has been polling better than Mr Scholz’s Social Democrats, who currently hold power in the region.

“The debate was opened by some political parties... before any police statement, coinciding with the launch of the election campaign by various parties,” Mr Tareq Alaows, the refugee policy spokesman at Pro Asyl refugee rights group, told Reuters.

Critics accused the CDU of dog-whistle politics after its politicians asked the regional senate to provide information about the first names of the German nationals detained in the riots, to try to establish their ethnic origins.

“We have to judge things on the basis of actions not on peoples’ first names,” said Ms Reem Alabali-Radovan, Germany’s state secretary for integration.