Berlin risks water shortages in fallout from Germany’s coal exit

BERLIN – On extremely hot and dry summer days, water in Berlin’s Spree River gets sucked upstream by an array of pumps to ensure the German capital has enough to drink. Reversing the natural flow is set to become more frequent as the country’s exit from coal means a key source of water is lost.

With Berlin already facing less rainfall due to the climate crisis, the end of lignite mining in nearby regions means groundwater pumped out to extract the fossil fuel will no longer feed the Spree.

On top of that, old mines are being flooded to create man-made lakes, further draining resources.

As a result, the critical artery for the city of 3.6 million could end up with 50 per cent to 75 per cent less water in dry summer months, according to a study released this week by the German Environment Agency.

“This is a very serious situation,” Mr Dirk Messner, president of the government agency, said in an interview. “The majority of water that Berlin is using for drinking comes exactly from this river.”

Surrounded by lakes and swamps, Berlin wouldn’t automatically seem at risk for water shortages, but its ecosystem is finely balanced and is losing a key pillar.

For more than a century, water from lignite mines fed the Spree and supported the marshy Spreewald, a Unesco-protected biosphere.

But as soon as 2030, Germany will end the use of coal and lignite and that source will cease, making the region more dependent on rainfall.

Plans to prevent erosion and landslides in the massive open-pit mines will add to the problem by soaking up water resources.

The dilemma reflects the ripple effects of climate change. Even measures to unwind the world’s reliance on fossil fuels can have unintended consequences.

Around two hours south of Berlin, the “Cottbuser Ostsee” is under development by LEAG, Germany’s second-largest mining company.

Planned as a recreation area, the former Cottbus-Nord mine is being flooded with 84 million cu m of water – equivalent to 40 per cent of the city’s annual water consumption.

After it is finished around 2025, Germany’s largest man-made lake will boast five beaches, a yacht harbour, and the country’s largest floating solar plant.