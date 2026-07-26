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One killed, 15 wounded as car believed to hit crowd near Berlin Gay Pride parade

Emergency responders helping people in Berlin after a car hit a crowd on July 25.

BERLIN - At least one person was killed and around 15 wounded after a car is believed to have hit the crowd on the outskirts of the Berlin Gay Pride parade, police said July 25.

“We believe that a vehicle entered the Tiergarten park and hit several people and injured them,” police posted on social media, later adding that they were hunting for the occupants of the car.

Police spokesman Florian Nath said some of the survivors were “seriously” injured.

They were being treated by the emergency services.

Police told AFP they had found the car they thought had been involved in the incident abandoned.

The Gay Pride event was cut short and police told participants to “Go home, please.”

Police sealed off the area where the people were injured.

Earlier on July 25, hundreds of thousands of people took part in the event, called Christopher Street Day in Germany.

The march ended on 17 June Street, which crosses Berlin’s Tiergarten to the Brandenburg Gate, which has been the venue for concerts since July 24. AFP