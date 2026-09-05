Berlin launches crisis response after hackers publish stolen data

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A projection of cyber code on a hooded man is pictured in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

BERLIN, Sept 5 - Berlin's state government said on Saturday it was reviewing with the highest intensity a trove of stolen data published by a ransomware group, as investigators attempt to assess the scale and impact of the cyberattack that targeted two departments.

• The cyberattack on Berlin's network came less than a month before the city-state holds elections on September 20.

• The data was released on Friday after an auction put on by the Rhysida group for 5.79 terabytes of data at a starting price of 30 bitcoin ($77,622) ended after several days. Berlin had said that it would not submit to extortion.

• A central crisis unit will oversee the review, verification and assessment of the leaked data and support efforts to inform affected citizens and businesses, said the city.

• Berlin described the hacking incident as "an extremely serious crime" and an attack on the state itself, urging the public not to spread unverified claims on social media.

• Individuals affected by the data leak will be informed by the relevant authorities in accordance with German and European data protection rules, authorities said. REUTERS