Belgorod governor says 8 wounded by Ukrainian shelling, civilians to be evacuated

MOSCOW - Eight people were wounded by overnight shelling that continued into the morning in the Russian town of Shebekino that damaged multiple buildings, the governor of the local Belgorod region said on Thursday.

In a video posted on Telegram, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said: “In Shebekino district, there is ongoing shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Eight people have been wounded. There are no dead.”

He said that local authorities would evacuate civilians as soon as the shelling was over.

“Of course, the lives of civilians, of the population is under threat. Primarily in Shebekino and in the surrounding villages”, he added.

The Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, has come under repeated attack from Kyiv’s territory in recent months.

In May, Ukrainian forces briefly seized a number of border settlements before retreating back across the frontier. REUTERS