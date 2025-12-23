For subscribers
Belgium’s beer-brewing monks battle threat to their way of life
WEST FLANDERS, Belgium – The Abbey of St Sixtus has dealt with a lot in its almost 200-year history. But more recently, the Catholic monastery in West Flanders – best known for its premium Belgian Westvleteren beers – has been confronting a double challenge.
The first is a thriving black market that has forced it to adapt its centuries-old business model, and a second, potentially greater existential hazard is the Trappist order running out of monks.