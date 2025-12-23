Straitstimes.com header logo

Belgium’s beer-brewing monks battle threat to their way of life

A Belgian trappist monk walking past bottles of Westvleteren beer at the bottling plant in Westvleteren, Belgium, in June 2019.

A Belgian trappist monk walking past bottles of Westvleteren beer at the bottling plant in Westvleteren, Belgium, in June 2019.

PHOTO: REUTERS

WEST FLANDERS, Belgium – The Abbey of St Sixtus has dealt with a lot in its almost 200-year history. But more recently, the Catholic monastery in West Flanders – best known for its premium Belgian Westvleteren beers – has been confronting a double challenge.

The first is a thriving black market that has forced it to adapt its centuries-old business model, and a second, potentially greater existential hazard is the Trappist order running out of monks. 

