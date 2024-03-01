Belgium to use urgent procedure status for nuclear phase-out law

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Tihange Nuclear Power Station is seen after the Belgian government agreed in principle to close its two nuclear power plants by 2025, in Tihange, Belgium, December 23, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File photo
Updated
Mar 01, 2024, 08:38 PM
Published
Mar 01, 2024, 08:38 PM

BRUSSELS - Belgium's Chamber of Representatives has agreed to give the nuclear phase-out law an urgent procedure status, a spokesperson for Energy Minister Tinne van der Straeten said on Friday, confirming a report from Belga news agency.

This means that the energy committee could discuss Van der Straeten's bill as soon as March 12, the spokesperson added.

In December, Engie [ENGIE.PA] reached a deal on extending the operational life of the Doel 4 and Tihange 3 nuclear reactors.

Van der Straeten has said she hoped to complete the legislative process before the country's elections in June.

Tihange is a 1,038 megawatt (MW) reactor in eastern Belgium, while Doel is a 1,039 MW reactor near the port city of Antwerp. The reactors, which entered service in 1985, account for 35% of the country's nuclear energy capacity. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top