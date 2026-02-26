Belgium to deploy air-defence system in Antwerp Port to counter drone threats

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: The nuclear plant of Doel is seen near the port of Antwerp, Belgium February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Clement Rossignol/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Feb 26 - Belgium is preparing to deploy an air-defence system at the port of Antwerp to counter the growing drone threat to critical infrastructure, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Belgium last year faced a series of drone incursions that forced temporary shutdowns at Belgian airports and a military airbase.

Multiple drone sightings were also reported over the port of Antwerp — including above nuclear power plants, the BASF chemical complex and the Europa container terminal - raising alarm over the vulnerability of key industrial and energy sites.

The spokesperson declined to provide specific details on the plans - first reported by Belgian media - citing operational security reasons but added that the system will be ordered soon.

"An air-defence system is coming to the port of Antwerp. It's a NASAMS type," Antwerp mayor Bart De Wever said at an event on Wednesday at the port of Antwerp-Bruges, according to the Gazet van Antwerpen newspaper.

A port spokesperson said the deployment reflects the strategic importance of the hub: "Given the importance of our port as an economic engine of Belgium, it is essential that the port is protected and secured, both digitally and physically."

The NASAMS system is designed to defend against drones, fighter aircraft and other short-range aerial threats. REUTERS