Belgium suspends flights, trains from Britain over virus variant; Germany, France also considering curbs

BRUSSELS (AFP, REUTERS) - Belgium is suspending flight and train arrivals from Britain from midnight on Sunday (Dec 20) local time after Britain detected a coronavirus variant suspected to be more infectious, a government official told Agence France-Presse.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told Belgian television channel VRT the ban will be in place for at least 24 hours.

The abrupt decision came a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a lockdown for London and parts of South-East England to at least Dec 30.

He linked a surge in Covid-19 cases in those areas to the new strain of the coronavirus that he said could be up to 70 per cent more infectious than the others seen so far.

Belgium's travel suspension from Britain would affect flights and the Eurostar train service that runs from London.

It follows a similar ban declared by the Netherlands, which came into effect from 6am on Sunday (1pm Singapore time) until Jan 1.

Germany, too, is considering barring flights from Britain and from South Africa, where the variant has also been detected, a health ministry source there told AFP.

In Germany, the new strain of the virus has not been detected so far, according to the chief virologist at Berlin's Charite hospital, Christian Drosten, on Twitter.

France was also considering suspending flights and trains from Britain, BFM Television reported on Sunday.

An official decision was expected later on Sunday, BFM said without citing sources. Officials at the transport ministry were not immediately available for comment.

The European Commission did not immediately respond to an AFP query as to whether such a prohibition on travellers from Britain would be recommended for all EU countries.

Such travel disruption, if it goes into January, could compound transport problems caused by Brexit, with Britain then leaving the EU's single market, which guarantees movement within its borders.