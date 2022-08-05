Belgium recalls more Haagen-Dazs ice creams from sale

BRUSSELS (AFP) - Belgian food safety authorities on Thursday (Aug 4) ordered several more varieties of Haagen-Dazs ice cream withdrawn from sale after the discovery of a banned contaminant in their vanilla flavouring.

Last month, Belgian officials ordered the recall of the US giant General Mills' vanilla variety of Haagen-Dazs, after the potentially carcinogenic compound ethylene oxide (ETO) was found during a company inspection.

Now, the AFSCA agency has expanded the order to cover 10 more products that are also made with vanilla extract, including the Belgian chocolate, macadamia nut brittle, vanilla pecan and cookies and cream flavours.

Products delivered for sale between May 17 and Aug 3 with expiry dates in early 2023 are affected.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are asked not to consume them and contact General Mills for a refund," the food safety agency said.

General Mills did not immediately respond to comment on the broader Belgian ban, but according to the firm's website it had last month begun a voluntary recall in "select markets" on its vanilla ice creams.

"Thorough investigations undertaken by General Mills... indicated that trace levels of ETO can be sourced to one ingredient (vanilla extract) provided by one of our suppliers," the company said.

"The levels of the detected substance marginally exceed authorised thresholds with regards to regulatory standards."

