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Belgium plans to spend 3.1 billion euros on NASAMS and skyranger systems – Belgian official

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BRUSSELS, July 2 - Belgium is planning to buy 10 advanced surface-to-air missile system (NASAMS) launchers from Kongsberg and 20 Skyranger short-range air defence systems from Rheinmetall for a total price of 3.1 billion euros, a Belgian official told Reuters on Thursday.

The plans, which are subject to approval from Belgium's council of ministers this week, could be announced at a NATO summit in Ankara next week, the official said.

Belgium aims to make both purchases using Dutch framework contracts in order to move faster, the official added.

The official did not provide a breakdown of the costs. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.