Belgium busts drug lab on air base housing US nuclear weapons

BRUSSELS (AFP) - Belgian police raided an illegal laboratory producing the rave drug ecstasy on an air base that reputedly houses part of the US nuclear arsenal in Europe, investigators said on Tuesday (June 28).

Two suspects - not military personnel - were arrested during the raid, according to a spokesman for the prosecutor's office in the Belgian province of Limburg.

The Kleine-Brogel base in north-east Belgium is best known for housing a stock of US nuclear weapons.

Belgian officials are discreet about the deployment, having briefly confirmed its role in the 1980s, but in 2019 a Green MP told parliament that US forces hold 10 to 20 warheads there.

Prosecutors said that local police had discovered the drug lab on military land on June 22 and that it had been dismantled by specialist federal officers.

The lab was found to produce MDMA, a synthetic recreational drug most commonly known as ecstasy.

The Kleine-Brogel air base is often a target of Belgian anti-nuclear and anti-Nato protesters.

It is in a rural area between the port city of Antwerp and the border with Germany's industrial heartland, an area dotted by labs and hideouts used by international drug gangs.