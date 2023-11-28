Belgian schools that closed due to bomb alert to reopen Tuesday

BRUSSELS - The almost 30 Belgian schools in Brussels and the Brabant region that closed to pupils on Monday after a late Sunday evening bomb alert, will reopen on Tuesday, the Wallonie-Bruxelles Enseignement administration body said on its web page.

“All sites have been checked by the authorities. We are now able to announce the reopening of all our establishments from this Tuesday, Nov 28,” it said, adding it deplored the increase in these types of alerts in recent weeks.

Belgian media reported that at least 27 schools were closed after 15 of them received a bomb threat via email on Sunday.

The sender said he would give the location of five bombs if 10 million euros were transferred to a bank account he gave the details of.

Media also reported local authorities were still looking for the culprit, who could receive a prison sentence and a fine.

The Brussels prosecutor’s office did not immediately reply to a request for information. REUTERS