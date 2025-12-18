Farmers in Belgium clash with police during protest over EU-Mercosur trade deal

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A police officer walking with a wounded man, during protests by farmers in Brussels on Dec 18 against the EU-Mercosur free-trade deal between the EU and the South American countries of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

BRUSSELS - Belgian police fired tear gas and water cannon on Dec 18 as a demonstration by farmers ‍against ​an EU-Mercosur free trade agreement ‍turned violent, with some protesters hurling rocks and potatoes at police ​and ​smashing windows.

Police intervened when the violence escalated and sought to arrest some of the protesters.

At ‍one point, a tractor was driven into a line ​of riot police, although ⁠it did not appear to have hit anyone. Some also targeted journalists.

Police officers standing guard as farmers protest against the EU-Mercosur free-trade deal, in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec 18. PHOTO: REUTERS

Brussels police said they had authorised a protest with up ​to 50 tractors, but by early on the afternoon of Dec 18 around 1,000 - mostly ‌with Belgian number plates - ​had arrived in the Belgian capital.

They estimated the number of protesters at 7,000.

A police officer holding a protester near the European Parliament. PHOTO: AFP

EU leaders are set to debate at a summit in Brussels on Dec 18 whether the EU should sign the deal with the bloc ‍of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Critics of the ​trade pact, which has been 25 years in the making, ​say cheap commodities could flood the ‌market to the detriment of European producers. REUTERS