Farmers in Belgium clash with police during protest over EU-Mercosur trade deal

A police officer walking with a wounded man, during protests by farmers in Brussels on Dec 18 against the EU-Mercosur free-trade deal between the EU and the South American countries of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Farmers protested against the EU-Mercosur trade deal in Brussels, fearing cheap commodities would harm European producers.
  • The protest turned violent as demonstrators threw rocks and potatoes, and drove a tractor towards riot police.
  • Police used tear gas and water cannon to control the 7,000 protesters, some of whom targeted journalists.

BRUSSELS - Belgian police fired tear gas and water cannon on Dec 18 as a demonstration by farmers ‍against

​an EU-Mercosur free trade agreement

‍turned violent, with some protesters hurling rocks and potatoes at police ​and ​smashing windows.

Police intervened when the violence escalated and sought to arrest some of the protesters.

At ‍one point, a tractor was driven into a line ​of riot police, although ⁠it did not appear to have hit anyone. Some also targeted journalists.

Police officers standing guard as farmers protest against the EU-Mercosur free-trade deal, in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec 18.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Brussels police said they had authorised a protest with up ​to 50 tractors, but by early on the afternoon of Dec 18 around 1,000 - mostly ‌with Belgian number plates - ​had arrived in the Belgian capital.

They estimated the number of protesters at 7,000.

A police officer holding a protester near the European Parliament.

PHOTO: AFP

EU leaders are set to debate at a summit in Brussels on Dec 18 whether the EU should sign the deal with the bloc ‍of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Critics of the ​trade pact, which has been 25 years in the making, ​say cheap commodities could flood the ‌market to the detriment of European producers. REUTERS

A tractor with text reading: “Our end = Your hunger, Stop Mercosur, Ursula, we're here, RIP EU agriculture” at the Brussels protest.

PHOTO: REUTERS

