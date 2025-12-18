Farmers in Belgium clash with police during protest over EU-Mercosur trade deal
- Farmers protested against the EU-Mercosur trade deal in Brussels, fearing cheap commodities would harm European producers.
- The protest turned violent as demonstrators threw rocks and potatoes, and drove a tractor towards riot police.
- Police used tear gas and water cannon to control the 7,000 protesters, some of whom targeted journalists.
BRUSSELS - Belgian police fired tear gas and water cannon on Dec 18 as a demonstration by farmers against an EU-Mercosur free trade agreement
an EU-Mercosur free trade agreementturned violent, with some protesters hurling rocks and potatoes at police and smashing windows.
Police intervened when the violence escalated and sought to arrest some of the protesters.
At one point, a tractor was driven into a line of riot police, although it did not appear to have hit anyone. Some also targeted journalists.
Brussels police said they had authorised a protest with up to 50 tractors, but by early on the afternoon of Dec 18 around 1,000 - mostly with Belgian number plates - had arrived in the Belgian capital.
They estimated the number of protesters at 7,000.
EU leaders are set to debate at a summit in Brussels on Dec 18 whether the EU should sign the deal with the bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.
Critics of the trade pact, which has been 25 years in the making, say cheap commodities could flood the market to the detriment of European producers. REUTERS