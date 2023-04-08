Belgian drug bunnies put the E into Easter

BRUSSELS – Belgian bunnies will be an Easter treat for kids around the world this weekend, but not all are moulded from the country’s renowned chocolate.

A batch of rabbits seized this week by veteran customs officer Pol Meuleneire was crafted from a solid lump of MDMA, the raw material for pills of the rave drug ecstasy.

Known as the gateway into Europe for Latin American cocaine, Belgium has now also become a turntable for mail-order synthetic drugs, made in Europe and sent worldwide.

Mr Meuleneire, who retires in a few months after 43 years in Belgium’s customs service, told AFP that when he began his career he was excited to find 10g of cannabis in a letter.

Now, his workspace in an office block in the freight zone at Brussels airport is overflowing with suspect packages – and bags and jars of illegal pills and powders.

“So in 2022, we got to nearly six tonnes of drugs, seized here at the airport,” explained Ms Florence Angelici, spokesman for the SPF federal finance service.

“It goes all over the world. Today, people can order online on the ‘dark web’ in a few clicks and can decide what they want and have it delivered to their homes.”

The false chocolate bunnies had been parcelled up and posted in Belgium, addressed to a buyer in Hong Kong, only to be intercepted at the Brussels airport freight terminal.

Mr Meuleneire pressed his handheld scanner – which uses Raman spectroscopy to identify substances by their chemical fingerprint – against one supposed chocolate rabbit and took a reading.

The screen flashed green and the analysis was clear: “Caution: MDMA (ecstasy)“.

“So you see? It’s pure MDMA,” the 61-year-old said. “So here we have, bumpety-bump, one or two kilogrammes of this. With one kilogramme you make six thousand ecstasy pills.”

And, as Mr Meuleneire worked his box cutter during a visit by AFP journalists, several more illicit deliveries emerged from packages received in just the past week.

A Peppa Pig branded lunchbox destined for New Zealand itself proved innocent, but the packaging it was carried in felt too heavy to be just cardboard and plastic.