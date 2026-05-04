Belgian driver faces murder trial over 2022 carnival crash that killed seven

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A cordoned-off scene in Strepy Bracquegnies, Belgium, on March 20, 2022, where six people died after a car ploughed into a carnival procession. Another victim died later.

- A Belgian driver, whose car ploughed into a carnival procession in March 2022, goes on trial on May 4 for murder over the deaths of seven people in the high-profile case that shocked the country.

Paolo Falzone faces up to 30 years in jail for the deadly crash, which happened as he sped home at 120kmh over the speed limit from a nightclub on a Sunday morning at around 5am.

He will face nearly 200 civil claimants, including some who are disabled for life and the relatives of those who died.

Among them is Ms Lorena Cascarano, who lost both her parents in the incident.

“We are going to fight to represent our loved ones who are no longer here to do so, and to secure justice for them,” the 27-year-old student told AFP news agency.

“I was an only child; the three of us did everything together,” she added, referring to her parents Michelina and Vito. “I’m still struggling to come to terms, just as I was four years ago. Utterly devastated.”

The tragedy happened as Falzone, who had racked up previous traffic offences such as speeding, gunned his BMW car at 170kmh through a 50kmh zone on the outskirts of the town of La Louviere.

He was unaware that a group of revellers dressed in costumes for a traditional carnival parade were gathered just ahead.

Six people died at the scene and emergency workers treated around 40 who were wounded and scattered across several hundred metres. Another victim died later.

As the investigation progressed, it revealed that Falzone, who had previously also been convicted of drink driving, was filming a social media post and not looking at the road at the time of the crash.

The crash was so violent that two victims smashed through the windscreen of the suspect’s car. Another rolled off the bonnet and was then run over by the car’s wheels.

Falzone only came to a stop more than a kilometre from the scene of the crash.

A local appeals court, in a rare move for a road incident, ordered that the trial would happen in front of a jury, in part due to the level of public outrage.

Falzone will face seven charges of murder and 81 of attempted murder, reflecting the size of the gathering he allegedly targeted.

His lawyer has protested against the harshness of the charges and is expected to challenge them again in court.

“The case file shows that this isn’t the first time he’s driven completely irresponsibly. He admits it. But he never intended to kill,” lawyer Frank Discepoli told AFP.

A passenger who was in the car at the time of the crash will also stand trial on allegations he failed to help people in danger, and faces up to two years in jail.

The trial – held in a special hall to accommodate all those testifying – is expected to last at least six weeks and will see 278 people called to the witness stand.

“I’m not really expecting to hear an apology,” said Ms Cascarano. “But explanations – yes.” AFP