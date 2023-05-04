Belarusian activist plucked from Ryanair flight is jailed for eight years

MOSCOW - A Belarusian activist arrested in 2021 after his Ryanair flight to Lithuania was forced to land in Belarus has been sentenced to eight years in prison, state media reported on Wednesday.

“The Minsk regional court has sentenced Roman Protasevich to eight years in a prison colony,” Belarusian news agency Belta said.

Prosecutors had asked for a 10-year sentence for Protasevich, the former editor of an opposition Telegram account.

He has been accused of helping coordinate mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime in 2020.

The Moscow-allied country, ruled by Mr Lukashenko since 1994, has cracked down on anyone linked to the protests, which were the biggest in Belarusian history.

Protasevich was arrested after his Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania was intercepted by a Belarusian fighter jet and forced to land in Minsk.

“He’s been the regime’s hostage since the Ryanair hijacking,” opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said after the verdict.

“The Belarus regime again shows its disregard for justice by sentencing three journalists in a fake trial on PressFreedomDay,” she said on Twitter.

Germany also criticised the court’s decision to jail Protasevich.

His sentence was “another example of the ruthless moves by those in power in Belarus against democratic forces and independent media”, the German foreign ministry said on Twitter.

Two other key figures behind the Nexta Telegram channel, Stepan Putilo and Yan Rudnik were sentenced in absentia to 20 years and 19 years in prison respectively.

The charges included making public calls to insurrection, organising of terrorist attacks, offending the president and spreading false information about Belarus.