Belarus says Polish helicopter violated its airspace, Warsaw denies

Polish soldiers stand guard at the border with Belarus, amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
14 sec ago
Published
18 sec ago

MOSCOW - Belarus on Thursday said a Polish helicopter had violated its airspace but Warsaw said none of its helicopters had crossed the border between the two countries.

Tense relations between the neighbours have been further strained by Belarusian ally Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

“Around 1520 (8.20pm Singapore time) the aircraft crossed the border of the Republic of Belarus, flew to a depth of up to 1.5 kilometres. At 1622, the helicopter repeatedly violated the state border, going 300 metres deep,” the Ministry of Defence of Belarus said on its Telegram channel.

Belarus, Russia’s closest ally, said it had scrambled military aircraft in response.

“The Operational Command unequivocally denies these reports,” a spokesman of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland told Reuters. “None of the Polish helicopters crossed the airspace of Belarus.”

Belarus’ foreign ministry said it had summoned the Polish charge d’affaires, Mr Marcin Wojciechowski, to protest.

According to the ministry, Minsk has demanded Warsaw conduct “an objective investigation into the incident” and take measures to prevent such incidents in the future. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Poland denies military helicopter breached Belarus airspace
Poland says Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace, boosts troops at border

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top