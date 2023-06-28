Belarus leader Lukashenko, long the supplicant, feted in Russia after mutiny role

LONDON - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko is usually the one thanking Russia’s Vladimir Putin or asking him for a favour - be it a loan, cheap gas, help in navigating protests or tactical nuclear weapons. This time, the shoe is on the other foot.

While the full extent of Mr Lukashenko’s role in defusing an armed mutiny on Saturday by Wagner mercenaries aimed at toppling Russia’s military leadership remains unclear, the Belarusian leader - derided by Russian officials for years as a useful but volatile and demanding partner - is now being feted in Russia.

It was Mr Lukashenko, according to his own narrative and Mr Putin, who played a major role in ending a mutiny that threatened to destabilise the world’s largest nuclear power.

In Mr Lukashenko’s telling - something he did in some detail on Tuesday - he was the one who persuaded rogue mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in protracted phone negotiations to halt his mutiny and who advised Putin not to rush to act.

Mr Lukashenko said he told Prigozhin: “Halfway (to Moscow) you’ll just be crushed like a bug.”

It is not immediately apparent what more Moscow, on whom Mr Lukashenko relies for cheap energy to keep his country’s Soviet-style economy afloat and whose security apparatus he relies on to ensure his own political survival in extremis, can give him.

But he has at the very least bought himself more political goodwill that he may convert into further financial and economic concessions when the time is right.

Mr Lukashenko has ruled Belarus as - in his own words - Europe’s last dictator, since 1994.

According to his opponents, many of whom he has jailed or forced to feel abroad after giant protests against his rule in 2020 and 2021, his actions to defuse the mutiny were likely all about self-preservation.

“Without Putin’s support, the Lukashenko regime will not be able to survive,” exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Twitter.

“They hate each other. But they need each other,” Mr Franak Viacorka, an opposition adviser, said of Putin and Lukashenko.

Mr Lukashenko, who said there were no heroes in the saga, including himself, acknowledged how closely his own fate and that of his country in its current form was tied to Mr Putin’s.

“If, God forbid, this turmoil would have spread across Russia, and the prerequisites for that were enormous, we would be next,” he said on Tuesday.

“If Russia collapses, we will all be under the rubble.”