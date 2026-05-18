Belarus holds nuclear weapons drills, defence ministry says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW, May 18 - Belarus, which hosts Russian nuclear weapons, said on Monday it was conducting training in their use.

"The aim of the exercise is to improve the personnel's level of training, to test the Airborne Forces' readiness to carry out their tasks, and to organise combat operations from unplanned areas," the defence ministry said in a statement.

It said the training was not directed against any other state and did not pose security threats in the region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made clear that Moscow retains control of nuclear weapons deployed in Belarus. REUTERS