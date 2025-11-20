‘Beggars belief’: Londoners baffled by bizarre Christmas mural

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A disturbing array of figures in the festive mural includes a Father Christmas with a pained expression and a beard that is half orange and half white.

- People in London were left baffled on Nov 19 by what appeared to be a botched artificial intelligence-generated Christmas mural showing a Santa-like figure with a half-orange beard and revellers with disfigured faces.

The display in posh Kingston upon Thames, in south-west London, at first glance seems to depict a jolly crowd enjoying the festive season.

But closer inspection reveals a disturbing array of figures including people with warped faces, a snowman with strange facial features, and dogs with the heads of birds all bizarrely splashing through water.

A Father Christmas figure is pictured looking pained in the water at the foot of a rock.

His eyes are shut, and his beard is half orange and half white.

The large-scale mural looms above several popular riverside restaurants in the upmarket town.

People who had seen it – and others keen to have their say – took to social media for a lively discussion.

“The entire thing is horrendous,” wrote one.

“I’m equal parts delighted and horrified,” said another.

“It beggars belief that if you’re going to use AI you wouldn’t even take a fraction of the time you’ve allegedly saved in producing whatever this is to at least check it a bit,” added someone else.

“This is magnificent,” chimed in another, prompting someone else to respond: “It’s worse every time you look.”

Kingston Upon Thames Council said in a statement it had had “no involvement in the planning or funding of the display”.

“The landowner has now confirmed to us that they will be removing the installation,” it added. AFP