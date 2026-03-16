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BBC says Trump's $12.8b defamation lawsuit against it should be dismissed

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BBC argued that Donald Trump's subsequent re-election showed it did not harm his reputation.

BBC argued that Mr Donald Trump's subsequent re-election showed it did not harm his reputation.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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LONDON – The BBC has asked a US judge to throw out President Donald Trump’s US$10 billion (S$12.8 billion) lawsuit over its editing of a 2021 speech in a documentary, arguing his subsequent re-election showed it did not harm his reputation, court documents showed on March 16.

Mr Trump has accused Britain’s publicly funded broadcaster of defaming him by splicing together parts of a Jan 6, 2021, speech to make it appear he directed supporters to storm the US Capitol.

The documentary, first broadcast in 2024 shortly before a presidential election Mr Trump won, included one section where he told supporters to march on the Capitol and another, from nearly an hour later, where he said “fight like hell”.

The BBC has apologised to Mr Trump for the edit, but argued in a motion to dismiss that the lawsuit should be thrown out, including because he was re-elected after it aired.

The broadcaster also said the documentary had not been made available to viewers in Florida, where Mr Trump has brought his lawsuit.

As Mr Trump won the election after the documentary’s release, he “cannot plausibly claim that the documentary harmed his reputation”, the BBC’s lawyers said in their court submissions. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.