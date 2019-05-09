BBC fires radio presenter after chimpanzee tweet about Britain's new royal baby

LONDON (REUTERS) - The BBC has fired a British radio presenter who tweeted an image of a chimpanzee dressed in clothes below the caption "Royal Baby leaves hospital".

Duchess Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, gave birth in the early hours of Monday morning (May 6) to a baby boy, Archie, the first mixed-race child to be born into a senior position in British royalty in recent history.

"Just got fired," Mr Danny Baker, a broadcaster with BBC Radio 5 Live, said on Twitter.

The call to fire me from @bbc5live was a masterclass of pompous faux-gravity. Took a tone that said I actually meant that ridiculous tweet and the BBC must uphold blah blah blah. Literally threw me under the bus. Could hear the suits knees knocking. #Fuckem — Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 9, 2019

The BBC also reported the news about the firing.

A spokesman for the BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.