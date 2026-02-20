Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia basilica hits peak height

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A crane lifting the final piece of the 17m-high cross that completes the Sagrada Familia’s Jesus Christ tower in Spain.

BARCELONA – Constructors crowned the largest tower of Barcelona’s unfinished Sagrada Familia basilica with a final piece on Feb 20, setting the peak of the world’s tallest church at 172.5m.

Completion of the entire Sagrada Familia, however, is expected in around a decade’s time .

The tower milestone comes more than 140 years after famed Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi designed the monument that has become a symbol of Spain’s second city and a globally renowned tourist attraction.

The completion of the 17m high white cross that stands at the top of the Jesus Christ tower is part of a set of 18 towers originally conceived by Mr Gaudi.

A swarm of tourists craned their necks to see the instalment of the cross’ upper arm, visible amid the scaffolding and workers who put finishing touches from their harnesses.

“Today was a day we had been eagerly awaiting. Everything has gone well, very well,” head architect Jordi Fauli told reporters.

The Jesus Christ tower is scheduled to be blessed on June 10 after the dismantling of the scaffolding to coincide with the centenary of Mr Gaudi’s death.

Rumours abound that Pope Leo XIV will attend, but the Vatican has yet to confirm a visit to Spain.

The extra height now atop the Jesus Christ tower means the Barcelona basilica now surpasses Ulm Minster in Germany as the world’s tallest church.

A litany of delays has slowed completion of the Sagrada Familia.

The Covid-19 pandemic scuppered a previous target to finish the work in 2026, depriving the basilica of crucial income from ticket sales.

The Sagrada Familia is Spain’s most-visited church that charges an entrance fee, selling 4.8 million tickets in 2024.

Another potential pitfall is a dispute over the construction of a flight of steps and a square as the main entrance to the facade of Glory, which would entail destroying blocks of adjacent homes.

Barcelona town hall is due to mediate the conflict with affected residents, who oppose the plans in a city suffering a housing crisis. AFP