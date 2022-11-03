Bank of England set for biggest rate hike in 33 years

Some analysts, however, are predicting a rise of one percentage point, also a 33-year high. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
20 min ago
Published
28 min ago

LONDON – The Bank of England (BoE) is widely expected to hike its key interest rate on Thursday by the biggest amount since 1989, as it bids to cool sky-high inflation in Britain.

Following a regular meeting, the BoE is seen lifting borrowing costs by 75 basis points to 3 per cent, according to market consensus, which would be the highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Some analysts, however, are predicting a rise of one percentage point, also a 33-year high.

The move would mirror aggressive rate-tightening by central banks worldwide, as economies battle the highest prices in decades.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a fourth consecutive hike of 0.75 percentage point, taking its benchmark lending rate to 3.75 to 4 per cent.

While calling further interest rate increases “appropriate” to tamp down inflation, the Fed also opened the door to smaller hikes.

The BoE decision at 1200 GMT (8pm in Singapore) is set to add to a cost-of-living crisis for millions of Britons, as hikes by central banks see retail lenders push up the rate of interest on their own loans.

Repayments on British mortgages have surged in recent weeks also, after the debt-fuelled budget of previous British prime minister Liz Truss spooked markets and forced her to resign, triggering emergency buying of British government bonds by the BoE.

Her successor, Mr Rishi Sunak, has attempted to bring calm to markets by hinting at tax rises in a fresh budget on Nov 17, even if such a move further harms Britain’s economy.

“I think everyone knows we do face a challenging economic outlook and difficult decisions will need to be made,” Mr Sunak, a former finance minister, told Parliament on Wednesday.

British annual inflation stands above 10 per cent, the highest level in 40 years, on soaring food prices and energy bills.

Alongside its rate call, the BoE will give its latest inflation and growth forecasts, with analysts indicating that the British economy may already be in recession.

“The BoE is expected to hike its interest rate by no more than 75 basis points, on conviction that the Sunak government would opt for some fiscal austerity, and nothing too crazy to wreak havoc, again,” said Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

More On This Topic
Sunak faces dose of reality as economic and political woes mount
UK’s growth plan is dead as PM Sunak pivots towards spending cuts

As the Covid-19 pandemic began in early 2020, the BoE slashed its key interest rate to a record-low 0.1 per cent and also pumped massive sums of new cash into the economy.

The BoE started raising rates in December and another hike on Thursday would be the eighth increase in a row.

Ms Ruth Gregory, senior economist at Capital Economics, predicts that the BoE will raise its interest rate by one percentage point on Thursday and by the same amount in December.

“If we are right that domestic inflation will be sticky, it may mean that the Bank of England ultimately has to act more aggressively further ahead,” she said. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Sunak eyes as much as $81.5b of British spending cuts, tax rises
Bank of England intervenes again in bond market, warns of 'material risk' to financial stability

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top