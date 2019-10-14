Banerjee, Duflo and Kremer win 2019 Nobel economics prize

STOCKHOLM (REUTERS) - Economists Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize for creating an experimental approach to alleviating global poverty, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday (Oct 14).

"This year's Laureates have introduced a new approach to obtaining reliable answers about the best ways to fight global poverty," the academy said in statement.

The 9 million Swedish crown (S$1.2 million) economics prize is a later addition to the five awards created in the will of industrialist and dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel, established by the Swedish central bank and first awarded in 1969.

2019 Economic Sciences Laureate Esther Duflo, born in 1972, is the second woman and the youngest person to be awarded the Prize in Economic Sciences.#NobelFacts #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/0Ek8E7kLRh — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 14, 2019