Ban on abayas in French schools draws mixed reaction

PARIS - France has decided to ban girls in state-run schools from wearing the abaya – the loose-fitting, full-length robe some Muslim women wear.

“I have decided that we can no longer wear an abaya in schools,” French Minister of Education Gabriel Attal announced while unveiling the final government preparations for the start of the new school year on Sept 4.

The move comes in response to demands from numerous school administrators who complained about the legal uncertainty surrounding whether the abaya, like the headscarf and any manner of face covering, falls under France’s existing ban on religious symbols in public places.

Although the minister’s decision won praise from many of France’s politicians, it met criticism from organisations representing France’s estimated five million Muslim citizens.

There has long been a public discussion in France on whether wearing the outer garment that reaches down to the feet is based on a religious commandment in Islam.

The Representative Council of Muslims in France argues that the abaya is not a specific item of religious clothing and, therefore, not an expression of denominational affiliation.

But others claim that it should be seen as a differentiating and ostentatious sign of religious beliefs, and as such is banned from public schools in the French Republic by a law adopted in 2004.

Mr Attal has now decided that abayas should be considered religious symbols.

“When a teacher enters the classroom, he or she shouldn’t be able to recognise the religion of students at first glance,” he said.

The minister dismissed calls for the introduction of new legislation on this matter, claiming that the 2004 French law is already sufficient in this regard.

The law is not explicitly limited to headscarves, yarmulkes, crosses, or turbans; its wording is formulated in such a general way that it can also be used against any other religious symbol.

Historically, the abaya was seen as a marginal phenomenon in French schools. In the past school year, however, it increasingly caused controversy and generated many reports to the Education Ministry in Paris.

Complaints about violations of the strict religious neutrality in state schools more than doubled over the past year.