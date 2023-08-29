Ban on abayas in French schools draws mixed reaction

PARIS - France has decided to ban girls in state-run schools from wearing the abaya – the loose-fitting, full-length robe some Muslim women wear.
“I have decided that we can no longer wear an abaya in schools,” French Minister of Education Gabriel Attal announced while unveiling the final government preparations for the start of the new school year on Sept 4.
The move comes in response to demands from numerous school administrators who complained about the legal uncertainty surrounding whether the abaya, like the headscarf and any manner of face covering, falls under France’s existing ban on religious symbols in public places.
Although the minister’s decision won praise from many of France’s politicians, it met criticism from organisations representing France’s estimated five million Muslim citizens.
There has long been a public discussion in France on whether wearing the outer garment that reaches down to the feet is based on a religious commandment in Islam.
The Representative Council of Muslims in France argues that the abaya is not a specific item of religious clothing and, therefore, not an expression of denominational affiliation.
But others claim that it should be seen as a differentiating and ostentatious sign of religious beliefs, and as such is banned from public schools in the French Republic by a law adopted in 2004.
Mr Attal has now decided that abayas should be considered religious symbols.
“When a teacher enters the classroom, he or she shouldn’t be able to recognise the religion of students at first glance,” he said.
The minister dismissed calls for the introduction of new legislation on this matter, claiming that the 2004 French law is already sufficient in this regard.
The law is not explicitly limited to headscarves, yarmulkes, crosses, or turbans; its wording is formulated in such a general way that it can also be used against any other religious symbol.
Historically, the abaya was seen as a marginal phenomenon in French schools. In the past school year, however, it increasingly caused controversy and generated many reports to the Education Ministry in Paris.
Complaints about violations of the strict religious neutrality in state schools more than doubled over the past year.
Still, doubts persist on whether the phenomenon is so big that it requires national regulation.
French schools may have reported a sharp increase in the wearing of abayas since 2022, but the number of recorded cases is still only around 1,900 out of 12 million students.
Most cases are also concentrated in around 150 out of 10,000 middle and high schools – France’s equivalent of Singapore’s secondary schools and junior colleges – hardly a significant amount.
Explanations for the rise in the wearing of abayas vary.
Some speculate that an ideological offensive by alleged extremists contributes to the trend.
But others argue that new fashions for Muslims are promoted through social networks, where some influencers appear to be advising young French women to wear abayas to circumvent the headscarf ban.
Yet there is no doubt that the rise in the number of reported cases is also due to greater willingness by school administrators to report such matters to the ministry in Paris.
Either way Mr Attal, who took over the Ministry of Education in July, believes that the French Republic is facing a challenge: “Our school system is being tested… We will stand up to it,” he told a gathering of school principals last week.
He appears to have the backing of French President Emmanuel Macron, who warned earlier in 2023 that the education system was “confronted with an epidemic” of Islamic clothing.
As always, broader electoral considerations also play a part in such decisions.
The 34-year-old, Mr Attal, is a close confidant of Mr Macron and a rapidly rising political star, widely regarded as a future presidential candidate.
There is no question that Mr Attal genuinely believes in his mission to keep religion out of schools.
But it is also true that he is keen not to be outmanoeuvred by the far-right National Rally, with its constant warning about the so-called “danger of Islamisation” in France.
France’s teachers’ unions welcomed Mr Attal’s decision.
But Muslim organisations condemned the ban as a diversion from France’s broader education needs.
“I am surprised that the question of the abaya in the classes has become a priority while teaching teams are worried about the lack of funding, the lack of teachers, and lots of other problems in schools,” said Mr Abdallah Zekri, a leader of the French Council of the Muslim Faith.