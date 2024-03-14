Balenciaga’s at it again: This time, it’s a $4,400 sticky tape bracelet

It is essentially a roll of Scotch tape that Balenciaga is passing off as a high-end bracelet with the appropriately absurd, high-end price of €3,000 (S$4,400).

Naturally, it is being mocked mercilessly – and praised obliquely – online, the latest in a string of everyday products the luxury fashion brand is elevating to haute couture heights by stamping them with its highly coveted name.

The bracelet – crafted to resemble a roll of transparent Scotch tape – was part of Balenciaga’s fall/winter 2024-25 collection, unveiled on March 3 during Paris Fashion Week, and plays with the concept of packaging materials as fashion accessories.

A model wore the bracelet on the catwalk. She was dressed in a loose powder blue dress that was tightened to fit her body with adhesive tape.

The sticky tape bracelet went viral after it appeared on the TikTok page of fashion influencer @highsnobiety.