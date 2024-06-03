Back to class or shelters? Next school year snags Israel’s Lebanon strategy

RAMAT HASHARON - In dozens of northern Israeli towns and villages, evacuated under fire from Lebanon’s Hezbollah group in parallel with the Gaza war, officials hope daily rocket warning sirens will give way to school bells when the academic year starts on Sept 1.

That ticking clock has become a subject of open disagreement within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet, testing its cohesion and credibility.

Of 60,000 civilians relocated from northern Israel at the outset of the war, 14,600 are children, scattered in temporary kindergartens and schools, or premises repurposed as makeshift day-care or classes, throughout the country’s interior.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch said Israel is spending US$38 million (S$51.3 million) building new kindergartens and schools just out of rocket range in the north, which can take children if their original schools are not yet safe and ready by Sept 1.

If the new buildings turn out not to be needed, other uses can be found for them.

“I’m hoping that this investment will not be used for the kids that live on the border,” he told Reuters in an interview.

It would take at least a month to prepare the orphaned northern schools, some of which are in rubble-strewn and dilapidated communities, for next year’s intake of pupils.

“So if we are going to see a solution by Aug 1, we know that we can start on Sept 1,” he said. Failing that, “we’re going to shift all our focus on to the other option”.

A limit that we passed

Dislocated and hard-put to do homework at the cramped accommodation provided to their families by the state, many of the pupils from the north are slipping, teachers say. Their high-school drop-out rate can reach 5 per cent, according to Mr Kisch - around double the national average.

Some of their parents are looking to resettle permanently, giving up on ever returning to their battered hometowns.

“I’m not sure that all the citizens of Kiryat Shmona will go back to Kiryat Shmona,” said Mr Ofer Zafrani, principal of the border city’s Danziger High School, which relocated to a row of converted offices atop a multiplex cinema outside Tel Aviv.

“We understand this is the price we need to pay,” he told Reuters as pupils milled noisily around him. “But I think that there is a limit that we passed. It’s too much.”

In the south, even in communities alongside the Gaza Strip, some Israeli families have been able to return home as their armed forces operate across the fence to suppress rocket fire. Mr Zafrani said citizens in the north need a similar chance to go home.

"We must be back - and not only be back, but there has to be a solution for the situation for the north, like the south, so that we will feel safe," Mr Zafrani said.

In Gaza, eight months of Israel’s campaign to eliminate Hamas have ravaged the enclave’s education system.