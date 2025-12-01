Azerbaijani opposition leader placed in pre-trial detention over alleged coup attempt

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Head of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan Ali Karimli and his supporters hold an unauthorized rally to demand the freedom of assembly in Baku, Azerbaijan October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov/ File Photo

BAKU, Dec 1 - A court in Azerbaijan on Monday ordered a key opposition figure to be held in pre-trial detention until mid-February following his arrest on charges of plotting to overthrow President Ilham Aliyev.

Ali Karimli, who has led the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party since 2000, rejected the charges against him as politically motivated, his lawyer told Reuters.

Azerbaijan's State Security Service raided Karimli's house on Saturday and later arrested him and two other APFP members. One of them, Mammad Ibrahim, was also placed in pre-trial detention until February 13.

A government source told Reuters over the weekend that the probe into Karimli was connected to an ongoing criminal case against Ramiz Mehdiyev, head of the presidential administration from 1994 to 2019.

The source said Karimli was accused by the authorities of being financed by Mehdiyev.

A court in October ordered Mehdiyev, 87, put under house arrest for four months on various charges, including for an attempt to illegally seize power. It's not clear how Mehdiyev pleads to the charges.

The deputy chairman of the APFP, Fuad Gahramanli, on Monday rejected claims that Karimli was linked to Mehdiyev. REUTERS