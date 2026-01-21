Straitstimes.com header logo

Azerbaijan says it agreed to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’

US President Donald Trump’s government has asked countries to pay US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) for a permanent spot on his Board of Peace aimed at resolving conflicts.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MOSCOW Azerbaijan said on Jan 21 that it has accepted an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join

his “Board of Peace”

.

“Azerbaijan, as always, is ready to actively contribute to international cooperation, peace and stability,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Azerbaijan and Armenia were at war for nearly four decades over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, and reached

a US-brokered peace agreement

in August 2025 after meeting Mr Trump at the White House.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan joined Mr Trump’s “Board of Peace” on Jan 20, his spokesperson said. REUTERS

